Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 137,901 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 1.8% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 398,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. 1,819,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,739. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.