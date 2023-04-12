Money Design Co. Ltd. Buys 378,312 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,312 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 2,513,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

