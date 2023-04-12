Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.64 Million Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332,393 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,231,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $34.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

