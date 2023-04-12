Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGOV traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $45.03.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

