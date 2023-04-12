Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $40.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,638,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155,128 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.39. The stock had a trading volume of 81,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.