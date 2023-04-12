Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,398 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 331,947 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,106,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 523,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 68,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. 112,616 shares of the company traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

