Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 44,708 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $75,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,484. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average is $138.66.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

