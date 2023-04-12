Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,386,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

ESML traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,635 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

