Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for 2.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

