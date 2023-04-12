Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $988,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,713,626.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

