Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.52

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as low as C$14.47. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.83, with a volume of 216,868 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

