Multitude (ETR:FRU) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Multitude SE (ETR:FRU – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €4.16 ($4.52) and last traded at €4.12 ($4.48). Approximately 4,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.30. The company has a market cap of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €3.84 and a 200-day moving average of €3.21.

Multitude SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, and digital consumer and small business loans to retail and business clients. Its loan portfolio consists of microloans, PlusLoans, Primeloan, and revolving credit facilities; and working capital installment loans and purchase financing.

