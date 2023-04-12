Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.0 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,460,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

