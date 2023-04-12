MUSE ENT NFT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0066767 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

