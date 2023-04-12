National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.69

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 16166419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.67.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $448.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $65,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,644. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

