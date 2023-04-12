Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.58

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.58 and traded as high as $53.25. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 6,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 63.56%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $2.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

