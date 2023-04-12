Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $1,568.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00143387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00069837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,903,583 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.