Navcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $2,580.43 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00143913 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00069694 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00037974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00037648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000175 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003380 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,901,447 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.