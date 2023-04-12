Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,077. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

