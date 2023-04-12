Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $660.99. 329,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,839. The company has a market capitalization of $260.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $646.66 and its 200-day moving average is $581.80. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

