Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE O traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

