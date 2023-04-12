Naviter Wealth LLC Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 901,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,758. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

