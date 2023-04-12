Naviter Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up approximately 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $135.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,188. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

