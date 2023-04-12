Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $888,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,278,000 after acquiring an additional 182,739 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. 885,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,917. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

