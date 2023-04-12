Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,412 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

IWV stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,091. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $261.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

