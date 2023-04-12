nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) VP Sells $13,223.18 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $13,223.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $6,123.94.

On Monday, February 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 696 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $20,817.36.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Jeanette Sellers sold 324 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $10,157.40.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 601,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.34. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of nCino

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Piper Jaffray Companies cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in nCino by 69.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

