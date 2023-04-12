Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 127,145 shares trading hands.
Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $814.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.40.
Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.
Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT
About Necessity Retail REIT
Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Necessity Retail REIT (RTL)
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
- Reliance Steel Going For New Highs And Record Profits
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.