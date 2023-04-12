Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 127,145 shares trading hands.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market cap of $814.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

About Necessity Retail REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.