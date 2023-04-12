Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $173.91 million and $8.10 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,949.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00307984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00074044 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.37 or 0.00542139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.96 or 0.00430575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,888,675,118 coins and its circulating supply is 40,342,814,467 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

