Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund (NML)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.