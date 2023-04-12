Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 882,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

