New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 4.4 %

NFE opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.