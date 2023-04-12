New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 3,095,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,565,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
New Gold Stock Up 3.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $908.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
About New Gold
New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
