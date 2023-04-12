NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.71.

NFI has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$7.88 on Friday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$608.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.09.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

