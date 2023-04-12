NFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $19,126.14 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $885,640.38 and approximately $19,126.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00028626 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,927.63 or 0.99977474 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02396519 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,126.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

