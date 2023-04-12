North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.37

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and traded as high as $13.11. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 45,969 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.17.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.67%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

