Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTIC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.