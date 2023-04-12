Northern Technologies International (NTIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

