Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 14.1%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.84. 127,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 35,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$327.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

