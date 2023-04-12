Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 154 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 828,603 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.