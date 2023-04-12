Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.72

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.72 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 234523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,426,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

