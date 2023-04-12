Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 833,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

