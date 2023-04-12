Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.0 %

NVO traded up $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.10. 397,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,578. The stock has a market cap of $369.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.