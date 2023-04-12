Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. On average, analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,169. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,259,000 after buying an additional 744,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 668,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 721,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 591,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 445,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 367,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

