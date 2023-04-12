Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.56

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 67910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $951.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 119,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 96,996 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,488 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
