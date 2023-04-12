Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $338.77 million and $26.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation.

Oasis Network Token Trading

