OceanPal (OP) & Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OceanPal to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OceanPal has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get OceanPal alerts:

Profitability

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanPal 24.36% 6.70% 6.44% OceanPal Competitors 30.44% 25.22% 11.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal Competitors 171 933 1434 18 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OceanPal and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 27.73%. Given OceanPal’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanPal has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OceanPal and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OceanPal $19.09 million -$330,000.00 0.52 OceanPal Competitors $904.93 million $307.50 million 4.73

OceanPal’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of OceanPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.6%. OceanPal pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.7% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanPal is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

OceanPal competitors beat OceanPal on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

OceanPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.