OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Up 1.6%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €32.35 ($35.16) and last traded at €32.15 ($34.95). 2,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.65 ($34.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

