Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.35

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$88.35 and last traded at C$88.35, with a volume of 1945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.50.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.51.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Olympia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.