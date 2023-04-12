Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 100,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

