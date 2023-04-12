Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $95.11. 1,840,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,221,274. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

