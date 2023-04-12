Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBNNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OBNNF remained flat at $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,245. Osisko Mining has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

